Kahlil Whitney explains how Mark Pope's team looked in the scrimmage vs. La Familia

While it is the offseason, there has been a lot going on with Kentucky basketball. The TBT is going on with Kentucky’s alumni team, La Familia, playing, and they have a game this evening where they will take on the Kansas alumni team. The winner of this game will play for the 2-million-dollar cash prize.

One of the former Wildcats playing in this event is Kahlil Whitney, and yesterday he went on with KSR. One of the talking points was about the scrimmage that took place between Mark Pope’s current Kentucky team and the La Familia team.

Oct 24, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) gestures in celebration from the bench during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Whitney had to say about La Familia’s scrimmage against Mark Pope’s team: “They’re good, they’re good. They have a great group of guards. Length is definitely their calling card. Malachi Moreno has definitely improved. Zoom Diallo is super aki, super speedy guard. He can get downhill and make plays. The kid Braydon Hawthorne, he put on some weight; I feel like he can definitely be an x-factor for this team.”

There are a lot of details for fans to remember about this La Familia scrimmage, and this is that the alumni team was short on players. Zyon Hawthorne had to run with La Familia for them to have enough guys to play. On top of this, Kentucky was without Trent Noah, Kam Williams, Justin McBride, and Franck Kepnang. While this was the case, Whitney had some great stuff to say about the guys who did suit up.

Whitney had good things to say about Kentucky center Malachi Moreno and point guard Zoom Diallo, and this is exciting, but the quote on Braydon Hawthorne was important. Hawthorne has all of the upside in the world, and Big Blue Nation has been hoping that he will start to find it.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sounds like with what Whitney had to say about Hawthrone he is getting closer to being the player that fans know he can be. This is a Kentucky team that is chock-full of potential, and if some of these guys can find it, that is how the Wildcats are going to get to the next level.

Hawthorne is a player that has a frame that often works out in basketball, and the fact that he has continued to put on muscle is positive for his future outlook. He is going to help the Wildcats this season, and I am so happy to hear a positive report about Hawthorne, especially from Whitney.

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