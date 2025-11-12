Kam Williams's flash against Louisville is a positive sign for the Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky fell to Louisville on the road Tuesday night, and there were not a ton of positive takeaways from this game. Kentucky was down as many as 20 points at one point in this game, but they did fight back.
One player who had a big role in the comeback was Kam Williams. Williams hadn't played any in this game until the Wildcats got down big, and Mark Pope was looking to potentially give the Wildcats a spark, and Williams was the player who came in the game.
Almost immediately, Williams nailed a deep three and then, a few minutes later, had a massive put-back dunk that really helped the Wildcats fight back into this basketball game. The Wildcats got the game within four points, but then Louisville was able to extend.
Williams only played 12 minutes in this game, but he scored five points to go with four rebounds and led the Wildcats in +/- with a +11. In the first few games of the season, Williams had not hit a three-pointer, and it was clear that Coach Pope was holding him out of the game for this reason.
Big Blue Nation knew that for Williams to be valuable to this basketball team, he had to make shots from deep, and he hasn't done that, but he nailed a deep one in this basketball game.
All offseason, it sounded like Williams could be the sharpshooter for this team from three, so fans were a bit saddened to see him struggle early in the year, but hopefully these great 12 minutes from the Tulane transfer will lead to positives for the rest of the season.
When the Wildcats take on Eastern Illinois on Friday, the hope is that Williams will carry the positive momentum into this game and make a lot of threes.
The Wildcats have a game coming up next Tuesday against Michigan State that feels like a must-win game after the loss to Louisville, and Williams being a real asset off the bench will go a long way in this one if he can heat up.
The Wildcats will be a much better team if Williams can turn himself into a 40% shooter from deep. When Kentucky got down in the game last night, shooting lacked, and Williams would have been a guy to come off the bench and fix this, but he still has to prove himself. If Williams proves he can shoot, he will be a valuable asset off the bench.