Kam Williams shines as Kentucky blows out Loyola Maryland 88-46
Heading into the Kentucky Wildcats' matchup with Loyola Maryland, Mark Pope's team was looking for a bounce-back win, and they got it. Obviously, Kentucky fans were not going to leave this game against Loyola Maryland, saying "we're back," but the hope was to see this team play more confident ball and they did that in the 88-46 win.
Kentucky had an excellent showing against the Greyhounds, where they scored 88 points, and it was efficient shooting, 48.7% from the field and 37% from three.
Kentucky was without Mo Dioubate in this ball game, and Coach Pope decided to start Kam Williams at the four. The Tulane transfer Williams was the preseason darling of this team but has not had the start to the season that many were hoping for.
Williams had a flash in the Louisville game, but this matchup with Loyola Maryland, where he got the start, was his coming-out party. Williams was tied for the team lead in points, scoring 13 on 5-9 shooting. These 13 points were accompanied by nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
The 6'8 utility player, Williams, looked like the best player on the floor tonight, which is an excellent sign for Kentucky. Fans felt that his struggles early into the season were between the ears, and on Friday night in Rupp Arena, Williams got hot.
Malachi Moreno made his first start as a Kentucky Wildcat and had a good showing. Moreno scored 10 points on 5-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four blocks, and two assists.
Both Williams and Moreno, the two new additions to the starting five, had elite showings, which has to put a smile on the face of Big Blue Nation.
Like I said earlier, Kentucky fans should not feel that this team is back fully, but it was a game that hopefully gave Pope's team some confidence they can carry over to the matchup with North Carolina which is right around the corner.
This team looks better with Moreno in the starting lineup, which hopefully will help this team when the Tar Heels come to Lexington on December 2nd.
The Wildcats will have one more tune-up game before the matchup with a red-hot North Carolina team.
Coach Pope and this team desperately need to win a marquee game, and the game against Tennessee Tech will give the Wildcats another chance to keep getting better before their next one.
There are a ton of positive things to take away from Kentucky's win over Loyola Maryland.