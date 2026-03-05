Mark Pope had positive developments to share on Jayden Quaintance, Kam Williams

The 2025-26 regular season has almost come and gone with just one game remaining as the Kentucky Wildcats get set to take on the #5 Florida Gators in Rupp Arena. Throughout the ups and downs of this wild ride of a season, the one constant has been injuries. The Wildcats have had three injuries, one season-ending, but two are trying to work their way back onto the court.

With Williams, he suffered a broken foot during Kentucky's win over Texas on Jan. 21, but Mark Pope shared last week that he was out of his boot and 'eager to get back' to help his team go on a post-season run. On his call-in show on Monday, Pope added some more progress that Williams has been making over the past week.

"Kam was actually doing a little bit of running yesterday," Pope said. "Had a solid skill workout today, having minimal pain. Hasn’t done anything full-speed, but he’s making progress.”

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three pointer against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Then there's Quaintance, who has really been a talking point as of late with BBN speculating all kinds of different stuff, which his dad clapped back at on social media over the weekend. Quaintance has not played for the Wildcats since Jan. 7, but is best known for his debut against St. John's. Good news for Kentucky fans, as it seems like the knee swelling is starting to get under control a little bit, giving Quaintance room to get his ramp-up underway, which is likely to take more time than what Williams has to go through.

"JQ is also making some progress," Pope said on Wednesday. "We feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control. He actually did strength testing today. ...He’s got a much more intensive ramp-up before he can step on the floor, but progress with both of those guys (he and Williams)."

The post-season is creeping up for the Wildcats and with the SEC Tournament beginning next week and the NCAA Tournament the week after, there is not much time left for guys who are just now starting to really ramp up, but especially so for Quaintance, who will need time to get his conditioning back up after continuing to do strength tests. Is Pope optimistic that the two will be able to make their return? "I always have a lot of optimism, so fingers crossed."

We shall see, but one wrong move and the postseason can end in a flash. As much as Kentucky would like to have both or either of Quaintance and Williams, it isn't something they can hold on to, even though they have the potential to make a big difference on the team.