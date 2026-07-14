Kam Williams wants to make sure his new teammates know how special Rupp Arena is

Even though last season didn't go as expected for Kentucky basketball, fans still packed Rupp Arena for every game. It's something that's just normal if you're a Kentucky fan -- Big Blue Nation is one of a kind. With that incredible passion comes a very loud arena, fans who will do whatever it takes to see their Wildcats succeed.

That's exactly the message that Kam Williams is trying to get across to his new teammates. Heading into his second year at Kentucky, the forward got to experience what Rupp Arena looks like at its best multiple times last season. He's making sure that the incoming guys know what to expect and to appreciate what its like to play in an environment and place as special as Rupp.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats fans celebrate in the student section after winning the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mainly, I let them know about the fanbase and obviously during the games with how loud (Rupp Arena) really is," Williams told UK Sports Network when asked about his message to the newcomers. "I told them that kind of arena is something that you'll never experience anywhere else. They're gonna be like, 'Yeah, it's gonna be loud' but they really don't understand how loud it's gonna be, because I was one of those guys last year. They would say it would be louder in their games and I'm like, I've been in a lot of arena's. ...The Purdue game (in Rupp Arena), it was different. They're gonna experience that soon."

With the pieces that Mark Pope has in place on the roster, it would be expected to hear Rupp Arena roar many times next season, especially with the shooting. Just think about it: Pope wants Milan Momcilovic, the nation's best three-point shooter, to attempt around 10 threes a game, and the team as a whole to be around 30. Who wouldn't love to watch it rain threes in Rupp Arena? That sounds like an exciting brand of basketball and we know how Pope loves to play. A lot of ball-movement, cutting, and threes are on the way and Kentucky has the guys to excel at doing that at a high level.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Blue Nation showed up every night out last season, even when things weren't going great. Comparing it to year one under Pope, it wasn't as exciting to watch. But next season, he's got the right guys who fit the way he wants to play and fans are really going to love watching it all unfold. WIth creators in the backcourt, shooters on the perimeter, and a versatile five-man, as well as valuable depth, there is plenty of potential for the Wildcats to make noise next season.

With that noise also comes noise from the fans and Williams is getting his teammates ready to see just how passionate the Kentucky fanbase is when the ball is tipped.

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