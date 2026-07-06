Mark Pope has a very unique Kentucky roster this season because it features a lot of players who possess a ton of upside. This is the type of team that could be really good if everything goes well or could struggle is these players don’t hit their upside. Teams like this are also a lot of fun for fans because the offseason is full of discussions about which of these players will find their potential and become stars.

Let’s predict three members of the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team who are going to hit their upside this season.

Three Kentucky Wildcats who will break out during the 2026-27 season

Kam Williams

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates after hitting one of his eight 3-pointers as the Wildcats defeat the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, right when Kam Williams was starting to hit his stride in SEC play, he went down with a foot injury that kept him out for a good chunk of SEC play. Williams did make a return for the SEC and NCAA Tournaments but didn’t look 100%. Now, Williams will be heading into his second season at Kentucky, and he is set to break out. He was the best defender on the team last season, and I believe he very well could be again this season. If Williams can get going from three, he will be a superstar for the Wildcats.

Malachi Moreno

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) pumps up the crowd during his introduction at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman for the Kentucky Wildcats, Malachi Moreno proved that he is going to be a star for Mark Pope. He came back for his sophomore season, and now many believe the seven-footer is ready to break out as one of the top centers in all of college basketball. Most believe that Moreno will turn himself into a first-round pick this season at Kentucky. His passing will be a real weapon for Pope and the Wildcats this season.

Ousmane N’Diaye

Ousmane N’Diaye is a player who is one of the more interesting wildcards on this Kentucky basketball team. The word is that he has been really good so far in summer practice. You don’t often see this with international players, but it sounds like N’Diaye is adapting fast. System fit-wise, he is perfect for the Pope system as he is a freak athlete and can shoot the ball. If N’Diaye is really good this season for Pope and the Wildcats, this Kentucky team is going to be really special.

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