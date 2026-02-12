KenPom is predicting Kentucky to head into the NCAA Tournament on a losing skid

It feels like it has gone by in the blink of an eye, but the Kentucky Wildcats only have seven games left in the regular season. This season has been a roller coaster for Kentucky, with ups and downs, but we are nearing the end of the season, and the Wildcats are playing good basketball.

This team has picked up some impressive wins over the last few weeks, but the Wildcats have a gauntlet over the final seven games of the season. The final seven games of the season include five Quad One games. Two matchups with Florida, a home game against Vanderbilt, two tough road games against Auburn and Texas A&M, and two games you can’t look past vs. South Carolina on the road and Georgia at home.

Most Kentucky fans would like to see the worst-case record for the Wildcats be 4-3, but the analytics don’t believe this is going to happen. Let’s take a look at KenPom’s prediction for Kentucky’s final seven games of the season.

KenPom predicts Kentucky’s final seven games of the season

@Floirda: Loss 81-70

Georga: Win 83-78

@Auburn: Loss 79-76

@South Carolina: Win 76-70

Vanderbilt: Loss 79-78

@Texas A&M: Loss 80-78

Florida: Loss 78-73

Record over final seven games 2-5

Overall SEC record 10-8

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If the season were to end like this, Big Blue Nation would be very disappointed because Kentucky would be going into the SEC and NCAA Tournaments with absolutely no momentum. Of these seven games in a good chunk of them, Kentucky will be underdogs, but it is hard to believe that the Wildcats will go 2-5, knowing Pope is incredible at winning games he isn’t supposed to.

A few weeks ago, the road matchups with Auburn and Texas A&M were looking very daunting, but now these games look much more winnable. Not saying in any way these are going to be easy wins for Pope’s team, but the likelihood Kentucky goes 2-0 in these games feels higher than them going 0-2.

Beating Vanderbilt at home will also be very important because the Wildcats owe them one after the embarrassing loss in Nashville a few weeks ago. Coach Pope needs to make sure that the Wildcats are going into the NCAA Tournament with some sort of confidence, and a 4-3 record or better will give them that. Kentucky fans need to hope KenPom is wrong and the Wildcats are not limping into the postseason with a 2-5 record in their final seven games.