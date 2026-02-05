Can the Kentucky Wildcats win the SEC Regular Season Title?

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats were able to take down the Oklahoma Sooners in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night to boost their SEC record to 7-3. Since the 0-2 start to conference play, the Wildcats are 7-1 in SEC play. The 7-3 overall record in SEC play has the Wildcats a half-game out of first place behind Florida and Texas A&M.

The question of the day is can this Kentucky team truly make a run and win the SEC Regular Season Title?

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches the action during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The answer to this question is tough, and that is because the Wildcats are definitely going to drop another game or two in SEC play. If Pope and his team were able to finish the next eight games with a 7-1 record, I would pick the Cats to win the Regular Season Title, but this won’t be easy at all. The Wildcats still have two matchups with Florida, home games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee, and also road matchups with Texas A&M and Auburn.

In all honesty, there is a good chance that the team that wins the SEC Regular Season Title will have somewhere in the 3-5 loss range. Texas A&M and Florida are atop the conference with only two losses but in SEC play, things are not going to ease up, which is the case for all of these teams.

For Kentucky, they will have to be in the four or five-loss range if they want a chance to win the title in the SEC, which means they can’t lose more than two games over their final eight. A world where Pope’s team goes 6-2 over the next eight games is feasible, but it is hard to see this ball club going 7-1 just knowing how tough the schedule is for the Wildcats.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) smiles during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

With the standard at Kentucky being so high, obviously, fans are not as worried about SEC Titles as they want to win National Titles, but it has been a long time since the Wildcats have won the SEC Regular Season or the SEC Tournament. Pope’s team is seeing success at the right time, and perhaps it could lead to the Wildcats winning some hardware in SEC play.

The Wildcats' next two games against Tennessee and Florida will make or break their chances of winning the Regular Season Championship. If they go 2-0 or 1-1 they have a shot, but 0-2 would make it just about impossible to hoist the SEC hardware.