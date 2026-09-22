Kentucky basketball got some good news on Milan Momcilovic's finger injury

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats added a new superstar this offseason after Otega Oweh left for the NBA. That superstar is former Iowa State Cyclone Milan Momcilovic. Last season for the Cyclones, he averaged 16.9 points per game to lead the team. The most impressive part about his game is the three-point shooting.

Last year, Momcilovic shot 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. He is the best shooter in college basketball and is the perfect fit for the Pope system. A few weeks ago, there were some reports that Momcilovic was dealing with a finger injury and that he would be out for a few weeks. Knowing all of the injuries Kentucky has dealt with during the Pope era, this had BBN frustrated but today brought some good news about the injury to Momcilovic.

College basketball insider Adam Zagoria announced that a team spokesperson told him that Momcilovic has returned to practice. Then, a few hours after this report from Zagoria, Kentucky's social media pages posted a video of Momcilovic at practice making a three with a wrap on his finger. It is very good news that Momcilovic is back out on the floor. Most imagined this injury wouldn't hold him back much this season, but fans still wanted to see him get back on the floor, knowing how bad the injury bug has been in Lexington.

When it comes to the rest of the injuries for the Wildcats, Kam Williams seems to be moving in the right direction. He had a second foot surgery, and some were worried about him being back for the season opener. There is no guarantee yet, but it does seem more likely that he will be back for the first game of the season. If not game one, I do believe Williams will be back early in the year.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hamstring injury for Trent Noah is the injury that has me the most worried. This has been an injury that has bothered him all offseason, and he keeps reaggravating the hammy. I think Noah plays a good amount at the two this season, so he needs to get healthy.

Injuries have plagued the Pope era so far, but it sounds like with the season about a month and a half away, the Wildcats are getting closer to being ready. It would be awesome to see this team close to 100% when the season starts and stay that way all year.

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