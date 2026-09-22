Andy Katz had an outrageous take regarding Kentucky sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic

In the Mark Pope system, shooting the three-ball is very important, so the Wildcats' head coach added a very important piece to the 2026-27 Kentucky roster. That important piece was Milan Momcilovic, who was the best shooter in college basketball last season.

During the 2025-26 season, Momcilovic played for the Iowa State Cyclones and put up insane numbers, leading the team in scoring. Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points per game, but his three-point shooting is what made him elite. Momcilovic shot 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game last year in the Big 12. Kentucky caught Momcilovic on a night in the Round of 32, where he scored 20 points while making four threes as the Cyclones sent the Wildcats packing.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many would imagine that a guy who put up numbers like this would be considered the best shooter in college basketball, but one media personality does not believe so. Andy Katz put out his rankings of the best shooters in college basketball this season on the NCAA March Madness social media pages, and he had Momcilovic ranked third. This lit a fire under Big Blue Nation, as fans just don't get how this makes sense.

The two players who Katz had ranked ahead of Momcilovic were Ryan Sabol from Providence and Pryce Sandfort. Sabol transferred over to Providence from Buffalo. Last year at Buffalo, he shot 39.9% from deep on 9.6 attempts per game. Sandfort, during the Cornhuskers' historic season, shot 41.6% on 8.9 threes per game.

Limitless range 🎯@TheAndyKatz ranks 🔟 of the best 3-point shooters in the nation 👌 pic.twitter.com/UFERU0QUBq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) September 21, 2026

No disrespect to either of these players, but they are not better three-point shooters than Momcilovic. Last season, Momcilovic went 136-279 from three, Sabol at Buffalo went 122-306, and Sandfort went 129-310. All of these seasons shooting the basketball from three were very impressive, but Momcilovic made more than these two despite taking over 20 fewer threes. This right here proves that Momcilovic was the best shooter in college basketball last season, and he will be once again this year in Lexington.

Momcilovic is going to shoot the three ball more this season, but I believe he will still shoot over 42% from three. If he does this, with shooting close to ten threes per game, he will set a lot of records at Kentucky and, without question, be the top three-point shooter in college basketball. It is time to put some respect on Momcilovic's name, and he will have a chip on his shoulder this season.

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