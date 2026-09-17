Kam Williams will be a versatile weapon for Mark Pope and Kentucky this season

Mark Pope has a roster for the 2026-27 season that Kentucky fans believe has a ton of talent, and one of the players fans are excited about is Kam Williams. Some were worried about the injury, as Williams had a second foot surgery, but it sounds like he is doing okay and will hopefully be back for the start of the season.

Williams was doing some conditioning with the rest of the team on the football field last week, and this has fans excited about the return of the sharpshooter. One of the reasons fans are so excited about Williams is the fact that he is a really versatile player. Before going down with his foot injury last season, Williams played the three for Pope's team, but with his skill set, he can play the two in a big lineup or the four in a small lineup.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Trent Noah is dealing with a hamstring injury, I could see a world where Williams gets some serious run at the two this season. With Noah banged up, the two spot will be thin for Pope and the Wildcats. This is why it might make sense to start running Williams at the four once he is back healthy.

Williams is a player that can beat teams in multiple different ways, and not many teams have a player like Williams. He can shoot the ball, put the ball on the ground, and defend multiple positions at an elite level. Having a player like this off the bench is big for a team, but I don't think Williams will be coming off the bench for long.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) hit eight 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 26 points, as the Wildcats defeated the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope is going to have to play his best five in the way that makes the most sense, and I do believe that Williams is one of the best five. A lineup that would make sense for Williams would be to play him at the three and then, when Alex Wilkins needs a break, give Williams a few minutes at the two.

If it weren't for the foot injury last season, Williams would have fully heated up in SEC play and blossomed into a star for Pope's team. That blossoming will happen this year, and Williams, alongside Milan Momcilovic, will be two of the best shooters in college basketball. Williams's shooting and defense will make it hard to take him off the floor.

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