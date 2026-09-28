Kentucky basketball has 'creators' at all five positions this season

This off-season, Mark Pope emphasized going and finding creators, specifically out on the perimeter. He got two of them in Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, who are expected to be an impressive duo this season. But it's not just the perimeter that is filled with creators, it's all over the court for this Kentucky team.

Mark Pope spoke with media on Monday and he reiterated that having creators was an emphasis this offseason. He then added that they have creators at all five positions on the court, which is extremely valuable in an offense like his that values ball movement and cutting so much. Pope knew how important that was and he talked about that and the creators that he says he has at all five positions.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We knew that we needed creators on the floor to play the way that we love to play this beautiful basketball that that we love to play, and I think we've answered that well. And and I think our guys have grown since they've been here in that capacity. And we have it at all positions. Malachi Moreno -- we had a scrimmage on on Saturday -- he had three assists in the first four minutes. The jump he's made has been has been really exciting for us to see. So we have creator space at the five. We've spent a lot of time on actions where our five man is acting as a creator, not just in a five out, but also in a short roll position where we're making great progress. And then our backcourt is full of creators between Zoom and Alex, you know, who both were over 30% assist percentage last year at their respective teams, and then Mason Williams has been really terrific for us."

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like we've touched on already, having creators like that really opens up scoring opportunities and if you have them everywhere, then you're really going to have those opportunities. With as much shooting is on the perimeter, having creators and guys moving off the ball constantly is going to compliment Kentucky's offense very well.

The potential is through the roof with this team's offense and having creators is the focal point of making things happen before everything else falls into place with it.

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