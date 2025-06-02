Kentucky basketball listed by CBS Sports as a top winner in the transfer portal
Mark Pope did an excellent job of turning the success his team saw during the 2024-25 season into success recruiting in the transfer portal as the Wildcats landed one of the top classes in the nation.
The Wildcats were able to land five players in the portal who are ranked in the top 60 of the transfer portal rankings.
David Cobb of CBS Sports wrote an article listing the winners and losers in the transfer portal, and the Wildcats were listed as one of the winners.
Here is what Cobb had to say about the job Pope did in the portal, "Kentucky went shopping in the luxury aisle and came away with some high-end portal additions to reinforce a roster that is losing five double-figure scorers to due to the expiration of eligibility. Five of the additions are ranked among the top 60 transfers, headlined by No. 12 Jayden Quaintance. After shining as a shot-blocking freshman at Arizona State last season, Quaintance will combine with ex-Alabama forward Mo Dioubate to give the Wildcats a ferocious frontcourt. Jaland Lowe (Pitt) will run the show at point guard after averaging 5.5 assists for the Panthers, while Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and Kam Williams (Tulane) will add perimeter pop. Year 1 under coach Mark Pope showed proof of concept, and now the Wildcats are poised to keep building after a strong offseason."
At least three starters for the Wildcats this season will be players who Coach Pope brought in via the portal, so the elite job Coach Pope did in the transfer portal will pay dividends.
The Wildcats have an incredible roster thanks to the transfer portal that has Pope's team listed as a top ten team in the nation this offseason.