Some of the most exciting games for Kentucky basketball fans are the marquee non-conference games that the Wildcats play every year before SEC play rolls around in January. Last season in year two of the Mark Pope era, things didn’t go well for the Wildcats in non-conference play. Losses to Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga all stacked up before the Wildcats got a big win.

Kentucky was able to take down Indiana and St. John’s to salvage non-conference play, but it wasn’t pretty for Pope’s team. This year, the Wildcats need to have a better record in these non-conference games, but the schedule won’t be easy.

Let’s take a look at Kentucky’s three most pivotal non-conference games.

Kentucky basketball’s three most pivotal non-conference games

Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup with Kansas is important for a ton of reasons. The first is that this will be the first marquee non-conference game of the season for Pope’s team. It is very important that Kentucky gets off to a hot start and wins this game on Tuesday, November 10th so things don’t spiral like they did last season. The second reason this game is important is because of Tyran Stokes. All of BBN knows how this recruitment went, so Pope and the staff are going to have this game marked on the calendar.

Louisville

Louisville basketball's Pat Kelsey worked the sidelines as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Louisville game is self-explanatory. Kentucky shouldn’t be losing to Louisville, and they did last year. Pope knows how much this game means to Big Blue Nation and the entire state, so with it back in Rupp Arena this year, he has to win. The Cardinals are going to be very good this season, so even at home this won’t be an easy win for Pope’s team. The players, staff, and fan base all want this one really bad after how it went last season in the KFC Yum Center.

Virginia

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom conducts a press conference during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, I have the Virginia matchup, which is part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. This game is going to be very important for Kentucky because it is the first true road game the Wildcats will play this season. Road games in the SEC are very tough, so having this game to prepare Pope’s squad for a ton of difficult road games and environments this season will be important. Virginia is going to be good again this season, so this will be a good test for the Wildcats on the road.

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