Best March Madness Prop Bets Today (Target Darryn Peterson, Thomas Haugh)

A bunch of star players are in action on Sunday in the Round of 32, including potential No. 1 overall pick Darryn Peterson and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Peterson had a massive showing in the Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament win over Cal Baptist on Friday, but he’s not the only player that bettors should consider in the prop market on March 22.

Could Kentucky’s Otega Oweh have another big game after a 35-point showing in the first round? Will Thomas Haugh stuff the stat sheet for the defending champion Florida Gators? Can Tarris Reed build on an insane double-double from UConn’s first-round win?

I’ve combed through each of the eight games on Sunday, and I’ve narrowed things down to my top four prop bets for today’s “Best March Madness Prop Bets” here at SI Betting.

Best March Madness Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Braden Smith OVER 14.5 Points (-108)

This season, Purdue guard Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from the field and over 37 percent from 3.

While the star guard isn’t known for his scoring – he’s one of the best passers in the country and broke the NCAA’s all-time assists record on Friday – he had a huge game in the first round.

Smith shot 10-for-15 from the field and finished with 26 points, and he also had 14 points in the Big Ten title game against Michigan.

With the season on the line every night for Purdue, I wouldn't be shocked if Smith is a little more aggressive looking for his shot in the NCAA Tournament. This is also a great matchup for him against a Miami team that is 267th in the country in opponent 3-point percentage.

Darryn Peterson 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+105)

Potential No. 1 overall pick Darryn Peterson is an all-world scorer, and he made four shots from beyond the arc (on 11 attempts) in the first round against Cal Baptist.

The Kansas Jayhawks star has a much tougher matchup against a St. John’s that team is 36th in the country in opponent 3-point percentage, but Peterson can get his shot against just about anyone.

This season, Peterson is shooting 38.2 percent from deep, averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers on 6.8 attempts per game. If he’s going to come closer to double-digit attempts again on Sunday, he is a must bet at plus money in this market.

Thomas Haugh 6+ Rebounds (-140)

Iowa is just 176th in the country in offensive rebound rate, so this should be a game where the Florida Gators can control the glass. Florida is second in offensive rebound rate and seventh in defensive rebound rate, and wing Thomas Haugh is a big reason why.

Haugh is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game this season, and he’s picked up at least six boards in 18 of his games in the 2025-26 season. While the junior was held to just four boards in the blowout win over Prairie View A&M, he should have a much bigger role in this second-round matchup.

Haugh played just 23 minutes in the first-round win, and he had picked up eight or more boards in three games in a row before that, including both his SEC Tournament appearances. I love this price for Haugh to hit his season average on Sunday night.

Brayden Burries 15+ Points (-158)

Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries has been one of the best players in the country this season, and he’s likely going to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Burries is averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

In the first round against LIU, Burries finished with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4-of-5 from 3), and he’s scored 20 or more points in five of his last eight games.

This is a pretty solid matchup for the young guard, as Utah State is just 89th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage and outside the top-200 in opponent 3-point percentage. Villanova made 14 3-pointers in the loss to Utah State on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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