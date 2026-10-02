Kentucky basketball will host a 2027 top five recruit on a visit next week

Kentucky basketball has had a number of visits lately, most recently being top 10 point guard Reese Alston earlier this week. They have also hosted prospects such as top big man Lewis Uvwo and Paul Osaruyi recently. They are currently hosting the #2 player in the class in CJ Rosser on a visit for Big Blue Madness. Another top prospect has now been added to the visit list.

According to Jason Jordan of League Ready, Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff will be welcoming top five prospect Demarcus Henry to Lexington for a visit, beginning on Monday. He joins fellow top 10 prospect Nasir Anderson, who also begins his visit early in the week. After already taking trips to Louisville, Arkansas and UConn, it looks like Kentucky is up next. He is coming off his most recent visit to Arkansas, visiting John Calipari and the staff over there. The 6-7 forward out of Compass Prep in Arizona trimmed his list of schools to eight over the summer. Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, BYU, Arkansas, UConn, North Carolina and Ohio State are all in contention for the five-star's services.

.@demarcushenry15 checked in to dish on the latest with his recruitment and his timeline for a decision.



Henry checks in at No. 2 overall in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/C2hs9l5CoE — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) October 2, 2026

As far as other future visits, the top five prospect has not figured those out just yet. In other news, Henry told Jordan that he is currently expecting to make his decision by November. "I feel like I'll be committed by November. Really just to get it out of the way so I can focus on the (high school) season."

What is the star forward looking for in a school? "Really just a place that can develop me into the player I know I can be," Henry told Jordan. "A place that can just push me to be better and make me uncomfortable. Development is really the biggest thing for me. A place I know that wants to see the best for me and has the same visions that I have for myself. ...Just a school that I feel connected with."

We're getting ready to go into decision mode in this recruitment and it's going to be very interesting to see who else gets a visit from the top five prospect.

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