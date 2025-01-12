Kentucky bounces back in road win over #14 Mississippi State 95-90
Kentucky basketball went to Starkville looking to bounce back after a 13-point loss at Georgia on Tuesday, and they did just that, defeating Mississippi State 95-90 in a high-scoring affair, and one that the Wildcats set the pace from the jump. Kentucky needed this win, and they got a big top 15 win in a very hostile environment.
Behind a season-high 27 points from Jaxson Robinson, who shot 9-12 overall and 7-10 from three-point range, the Wildcats went on some huge runs during the game. One of those, the biggest, a 14-0 run around the start of the second half, was cut short after Kentucky let the Bulldogs back in the came. Nonetheless, Kentucky made clutch shots down the stretch behind three Ansley Almonor three-pointers, a Jaxson Robinson jumper, and a Lamont Butler floater to help seal it in the final seconds. Kentucky faced aggressiveness well, even leading the rebounding 41-33.
The Wildcats had terrific ball movement, and turnovers will come the more you move the ball. The 20 points off turnovers for Mississippi State didn't phase Kentucky, as they had 21 assists on 34 made shots. Not only the ball movement, but the Wildcats got their shooting touch back behind 7 threes from Jaxson Robinson, as Kentucky went 16-32 from three-point range. They defended it well, too, as Mississippi State went 12-40 from deep. A lot of threes were taken on Saturday night, but the Wildcats got the best of the physical, high-scoring matchup. Along with Robinson leading in the scoring column was Otega Oweh with 15, Andrew Carr with 13, Ansley Almonor with 11, and both Lamont Butler and Amari Williams with 10 points.
Kentucky picks up their first win in a true road game this season, and will be back in Rupp Arena on Tuesday facing No. 10 Texas A&M. The Wildcats bounced back in a huge way against a team who likes to shut down offenses with turnovers, but it wasn't enough to stop Kentucky's on Saturday, as Mark Pope picks up his 200th career win.