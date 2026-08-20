Kentucky C Franck Kepnang is going to be one of the SEC's best defensive bigs

Mark Pope added a backup center in the transfer portal who is going to have a massive impact this season for the Kentucky Wildcats. The veteran center from Washington, Franck Kepnang, was the guy that Pope brought in to back up Malachi Moreno this season.

Last season at Washington, where he played alongside Zoom Diallo, Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game for the Huskies. Kepnang shot 51.5% from the field, but offense is not his calling card. The seven-foot veteran is an elite defensive player, and this is something that the Wildcats will really need down low.

Jan 14, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big concern that everyone has with Kepnang is his health. During his very long college basketball career, he has struggled to stay on the floor, and Big Blue Nation is hoping that won't be the case this season. The issue that some have with this Kentucky team is the defense and rebounding. Those two things are the strengths of Kepnang, so when he is on the floor, it is going to be very hard for opponents to get to the rim and score with ease.

Last season, Kepnang was the highest-rated defensive player the Huskies had in the analytics, with a defensive rating of 3.17, which is very good. I have a feeling that this year for the Wildcats, Kepnang is going to be the highest-graded defender. Also, knowing that a lot of the guys he will be in the game with are on the smaller side and don't play with a ton of physicality, it's great that he plays the way he does.

Feb 21, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) blocks Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) shot during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be a game this season when Moreno gets into some early foul trouble, and Kepnang has to play extended minutes. I believe that he is going to excel in this opportunity because Kepnang is an elite competitor, and there is no moment too big for him. Coach Pope needed a player like Kepnang who is going to be a leader on this team. Zoom Diallo talked a lot about Kepnang and the way he leads. This should be a big help for Kentucky.

If Kepnang is able to stay on the floor this season for Pope and the Wildcats, he is going to become one of the best defensive centers in the SEC. A lockdown defender is what Kentucky needs, and they have it in Kepnang this season.

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