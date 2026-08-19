Kentucky's Malachi Moreno will be a top three center in the SEC this season

Malachi Moreno came into Lexington as a true freshman, and Big Blue Nation didn’t expect him to see the floor much last season. Moreno was behind Jayden Quaintance and Brandon Garrison on the depth chart heading into the year, but it didn’t matter. Quaintance didn’t play much due to his injury, and Moreno outplayed Garrison, earning the starting spot.

Moreno went on to average 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. I expect all of these numbers to improve by a wide margin this season. I think he is going to average about 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per game for the Wildcats. Increased minutes will play a role in this, but also the fact that Moreno is going to improve a lot this year.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dribbles the ball past Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Moreno put his name in the NBA Draft to test the waters, he climbed all the way up to where some thought he might stay in the draft and be a first-round pick. He did end up pulling out of the draft and coming back to Lexington. I believe that Moreno is going to be a top three center in the SEC this season, and he has a real shot to be a top ten center in all of college basketball.

The seven-footer is an elite passer, and he put that on display last season as a true freshman. The area where he has to improve is his physicality. If he is going to be a top three center in the conference this year, he has to play more angry down low to compete with guys like Rueben Chinyelu over at Florida.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also have a feeling that Moreno is going to be shooting more jump shots this season. Early in the year, fans will know if that is a good or bad decision for the team. If he could add this as a true part of his game, it would make him really good for the Wildcats, and the NBA scouts would love it. If it isn’t working early in the year, he shouldn’t shoot, but if it does, this can be a weapon for Pope.

Moreno is a true wildcard, and even Kentucky fans have mixed opinions on the type of season he is going to have this year. I think Moreno will blossom into a true superstar this season for Pope and the Wildcats, and the SEC better watch out.

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