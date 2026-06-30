Kentucky C Malachi Moreno discussed what he needs to improve for his sophomore season

One player that Big Blue Nation expects to take a big jump this season is the Kentucky native seven-footer Malachi Moreno. As a true freshman, fans didn’t expect Moreno to have a massive role, but he did due to Jayden Quaintance never really being able to get on the floor.

Moreno proves almost immediately that he was the guy taking over for Brandon Garrison, and he never looked back. On the season, he averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is expected to boost all of these numbers by a wide margin as a sophomore.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While it was a great freshman campaign for the seven-footer from Georgetown, there is so much room for Moreno to grow and be elite this season. The NBA sees the potential and upside in Moreno, so now it is time for him to go show it on the floor. Moreno joined the UK Sports Network this week and talked about what he wants to improve in his sophomore season.

Here is what Moreno had to say about how his game needs to improve this season: “I think just changing my overall game really. I think last year I was pretty limited, so people were able to kind of make a defense around that, but if I can come in and become more versatile and be able to change the way I play the game and the way I see the game, I think it messes with defense. It really makes them change a lot, and I think that makes us dangerous.

Missouri guard T.O. Barrett (5) is blocked by Kentucky center Malachi Moreno (24) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moreno has a lot of work to do to continue to develop his game, but this quote from him makes it seem that he is going to get it done. If Moreno can continue to get better physically, this will be the biggest jump for him. There were sometimes last season where his physicality lacked, and this was an issue. The biggest area for Moreno to make a jump is his passing. I believe that he was a good passer last season, but he will be an elite passer next season.

This season in Lexington, Moreno is going to develop a ton, and this will help him become a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. The upside is through the roof for Moreno, and a few tweaks to his game will get him there. I expected to see an absolutely massive jump from the seven-footer next season.

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