One Kentucky Wildcat was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone, and two Kentucky Wildcats were selected. Jayden Quaintance went with the 20th pick to the San Antonio Spurs, and Otega Oweh went with the 41st pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Often after the draft ends, publications will make a way too early mock draft for the next season. CBS Sports did just that, and they had one Wildcat going in the first round.

In Adam Finkelstein’s 2027 NBA Mock Draft, he had Malachi Moreno going 20th overall to the Charlotte Hornets. Here is what Finkelstein had to say about having Moreno going 20th: “We're expecting a major step forward for this seven-footer with potential inside-out skill, a translatable frame, and good overall mind for the game.”

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes around Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After his freshman season at Kentucky, Moreno went to the NBA Draft just to test the waters, and things went really well for him. He at one point had worked his draft stock all the way up to the first round but decided one more season at Kentucky would ensure him a first-round pick in the 2027 draft.

As a freshman last season at Kentucky, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Wildcats, and BBN believes he will boost those numbers big time this season. I could see a world where Moreno averages 13 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two blocks per game. If Moreno is able to average these types of numbers this season for the Wildcats, he will go higher than 20th in the draft.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The key for Moreno is to continue to play the game with more physicality. If he gets really mean down low this year, this will prove to the NBA that he is ready for the next level. I believe that Moreno is going to be one of the better shot blockers in college basketball this season, which is another thing that will help boost his NBA Draft stock.

The part of Moreno’s game that Coach Mark Pope loves is his ability to pass the basketball. Being able to play this point-center role is very important in the Pope system and will help him in the NBA as well. This is more than likely going to be the final season at Kentucky for the Lexington native Moreno, as he will put up monster numbers and head to the NBA.

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