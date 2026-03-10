Kentucky cannot let what happened at LSU happen again on Wednesday

In March, it's all about taking it one game at a time because if you lose focus for a second, things can change fast and next thing you know, you're done for the season. Even though the SEC Tournament isn't exactly the NCAA Tournament, that's the mindset Kentucky is looking to have in Nashville this week, starting off with an opponent who nearly upset them in the regular season.

The LSU Tigers seem to have had Kentucky's number when they met in January in Baton Rouge. So much so, the Wildcats needed a Malachi Moreno miracle game-winner to pull out the win after falling behind 18 points and avoid what would have been the biggest blemish on their resume of the entire season and one that may have had a bigger impact on their NCAA Tournament hopes. But, Kentucky escaped and are now set for a rematch against the Tigers in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky has never played on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament since the conference first expanded to 16 teams. But, they're going to this year and it is a very dangerous spot to be in. To win the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats would have to pull off something that has never been done, which is win five games in five days in Nashville. It's an unlikely feat, but Kentucky cannot afford to lose early, especially to an LSU team that proved to be a dangerous matchup when they met back in January. Last time, the Wildcats got in a big hole quickly, which turned out to be a season-long trend. They absolutely cannot let that happen again, especially in a setting like the SEC Tournament, where one mistake can cost you big.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) motions for the crowd to cheer against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Digging themselves big deficits has been a trend for Kentucky this season, but that has to stop now. All of the self-infilicted mistakes need to be left at the door now. As Mark Pope put it, it's 'winning time' now, and there is no time for getting yourself in deep trouble in March. Taking it one game at a time, Kentucky needs to look back at what happened last time against LSU and use it as a learning experience for the postseason. They just simply cannot take the Tigers lightly after what they went through in the game down in Baton Rouge.

No slow starts is a good area for the Wildcats to begin cleaning up their issues as we begin the postseason on Wednesday. Getting down in a deficit quickly to LSU once again could spell trouble and Kentucky needs to avoid doing that at all costs.