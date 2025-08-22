Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance is being disrespected by the national media
Kentucky has a star in the making on the 2025-26 basketball roster, and that is Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance. As a 17-year-old true freshman last season, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game for the Sun Devils.
Late in the season, Quaintance unfortunately went down with an ACL tear and decided to hit the portal. Now he is at Kentucky, where he is going to put up historic numbers once, he is back to 100%.
Coach Pope believes Quaintance is going to miss some time, but he should be back a few weeks before SEC play begins if everything goes to plan.
CBS Sports wrote an article where they picked the top five players at each position in college basketball this season, and Quaintance did not make the cut. Quaintance was left off due to his injury, but this should not mean he isn't a top five center in college basketball. He is going to miss a bit of the season without question but when he is back on the floor Quaintance will be the best center in college basketball.
Once Quaintance is back on the court for Kentucky, he has a shot to average a double-double and lead college basketball in blocks. That is just how good he can be for the Wildcats this season once he is healthy. It is hard to comprehend just how high the upside is for Quaintance, and the ACL injury should not change that.
There is a reason why Quaintance is projected to go in the top ten of just about every NBA mock draft, and he will soon show why once he is back on the floor.
The injury is going to be an uphill battle for Quaintance, but he is already making great strides, and the hope is that he will be back on the floor for Kentucky by mid-December.
Quaintance is going to be one of the best defensive players Kentucky has seen since Nerlens Noel, and this will help the Wildcats have a much better defense than we saw last season. This season, Quaintance could be the best big man in college basketball.