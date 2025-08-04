Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance is going to put up historic numbers
The addition via the transfer portal that has Kentucky fans the most excited has to be that of Arizona State center Jayden Quaintance. Big Blue Nation knows a lot about Quaintance as he was committed to Kentucky for a while during the John Calipari era but ended up going to ASU.
Now, after a long wait, Kentucky fans will soon get to see Quaintance suited up in a Kentucky uniform. The one issue is that Quaintance is coming off of an injury to his ACL that required surgery to repair.
All reports are saying that the rehab has been going great, and there have even been some reports saying that he has been back in action, doing some things at practice. If this is the case, it is a good sign that Quaintance should be back ready for the first game of the season, which would be a massive boost for the Wildcats.
One trend that has been quite noticeable this offseason is how many believe that Quaintance is going to have a good season, but they are still selling the 18-year-old sophomore short.
Last year in college hoops, playing as a 17-year-old freshman, Quaintance was an All-Big 12 Defensive Team performer. He put up 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game for the Sun Devils while shooting 52.5% from the field before going down with the ACL tear.
Jayden Quaintance is capable of historic numbers
Quaintance is going into his second season in college hoops, and this season at Kentucky, he is going to be special. It would not come as any kind of surprise for Quaintance to average a double-double while leading college basketball in blocks. The 6'10 center is truly this good.
If Quaintance can continue to improve his jump shot and become a threat from deep, he will be one of the best players in all of college basketball. There is a reason why Quaintance is projected to be a top ten pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he will show why this season in Lexington.
It is not crazy at all to say that Quaintance can have a season similar to Nerlens Noel did many years ago at Kentucky. The two are similar players and impact the game in similar ways.
Quaintance has the upside to be one of the best players in all of college basketball this season, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he is an All-American.