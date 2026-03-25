Kentucky Coach Mark Pope has his eyes on a new recruit in the 2026 class

Mark Pope is still without a recruit in the 2026 class, and things are starting to look grim with the #1 recruit in the class Tyran Stokes. Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart left to be the associate head coach at SMU, and he was the lead recruiter for Stokes. Not to say it's over between Kentucky and Stokes with Hart gone, but it definitely won’t be easy for the staff to land the nation's top recruit.

It seems Coach Pope and the staff are looking at a new recruit in the class, and that is four-star point guard Mason Williams. According to KSR, Williams will be in Lexington today for a visit. He is the son of former NBA player Mo Williams. Mason’s father, Mo, is the head coach at Jackson State, and he was committed to play for his father for a few months but decommitted in December.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) looks to make a move against Utah Prep’s Jaxon Prince (4) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since decommitting from his father at Jackson State, he has picked up offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, and gained a lot of interest from Kentucky. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the field and 41.2% from three this year.

Williams is 6’2 and weighs 185 pounds. He is ranked as the 109th player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. Some fans might hear 109th player in the class and lose interest, but Williams would be a perfect project piece just as Braydon Hawthorne was for the Wildcats this season.

The film on Williams does not lie. He is a sound player who is smart with the basketball, shoots the three ball at a high level, and is a great passer. If Williams were to pick Kentucky, he likely wouldn’t be a rotation piece in year one unless he developed a ton in the offseason.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) looks to make a move against Utah Prep’s Josiah Stroughter (2) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that teams are allowed to have 15 scholarship players on a team, it makes more sense to take a player like Williams as a project and see how he can develop over his freshman season. The goal for Coach Pope in each class should be to land an elite five-star and a player like Williams, who could develop into a superstar over multiple years in Lexington.

If this visit goes well today, Williams could be the first 2026 commit for the Kentucky Wildcats. Fans might not be all that interested in a player outside of the top 100 in the rankings, but the film on Williams tells me that he could develop into a very serviceable guard in Lexington.