Braydon Hawthorne will have a massive effect on the ceiling and floor for Kentucky

This offseason has been very interesting for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, as there have been lots of ups and downs. The ups have included players like Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, and Ousmane N’Diaye. The downs have included missing on guys like Tyran Stokes and Donnie Freeman.

Right now, the Wildcats have some really good pieces on this team, but there are some concerns when it comes to the star player. Currently, it doesn’t feel like the Wildcats have that guy, and many have questioned Pope’s thought process. My thought is perhaps Pope hasn’t gone all in on a star player because he thinks one of his returning players could be that guy.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) tries to dunk over Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the dunk contest at the 2025 Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who could be that guy for this team is Braydon Hawthorne. The redshirt freshman could be one of the biggest wildcards in college hoops because we truly have no idea what Pope is going to get out of him. On the official Kentucky roster, Hawthorne is listed at 6’8, but I have seen him in person and believe he is closer to 6’10 now. Many believed this would happen eventually, and there is a world where he isn’t done growing.

A big key for Hawthorne during his redshirt season has been to get stronger and seeing him now compared to when he stepped on campus, it is clear that he has put on some muscle. Hawthorne is such a wildcard because he has the upside to be the best player on the team, but fans have no idea if he will be able to tap into this potential.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Hawthorne is a player who can handle the ball, shoot, and get to the rim. I have some concerns about his defense, but he will have a chance to prove that he can play at a high level on this end of the floor. It seems weird that Pope isn’t going all in on a star player right now, so perhaps this is because Hawthorne could be the guy, and we just don’t know it yet.

Another player who could be that guy for Kentucky is Kam Williams, but we have seen him play, so he is less of a wildcard than Hawthorne. Big Blue Nation needs to hope that Hawthrone is able to fully tap into his potential this year, and if he is able to do this, he could become a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

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