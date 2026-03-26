Kentucky Coach Mark Pope released a statement on his new hire Keegan Brown

Mark Pope made a new hire to his staff this week as the Wildcats added Keegan Brown as the Director of Roster Management. Coach Pope has said that this role isn’t truly a GM position, but hearing the position described by the athletic department, it definitely has some similarities to a GM.

Coach Pope worked with Brown at BYU, where he helped Pope put together rosters, scout players, and handle NIL. It is great that Coach Pope and Brown have some experience working together, as they won’t have to get used to one another.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The transfer portal opens on April 7th, so if Brown will be helping Coach Pope scout players in the portal, this is going to be a very busy month for these two. When Kentucky announced that Brown would be added to the staff, they added a quote from Coach Pope on his new hire.

Here is the statement from Coach Pope on his new hire: “Keegan Brown is an outstanding addition to our program. He brings a unique blend of organization, analytics, and feel for the game that’s critical to any organization, along with a deep understanding of what it takes to build a roster that can compete at the highest level. In today’s game, roster management is everything, and Keegan is as good as it gets in that space. We’re excited to have him in Lexington and confident he’ll make an immediate impact on our success.”

This quote from Coach Pope shows the expertise that Brown has when it comes to roster management, and there were some issues with this last season. Coach Pope didn’t have enough depth at the point guard position. With Brown on the staff, hopefully these are things that don’t happen anymore with some new eyes overseeing the program.

Coach Pope has had a ton on his plate at Kentucky, and adding a staff member like Brown should be able to help him just focus on coaching, which is good. Obviously, Pope will be busy getting the roster together, but Brown can help in-season next year when it comes to scouting and figuring out the NIL side of things.

Some Kentucky fans might not find a hire like this all that important, but I can tell you without question that this is going to help this basketball program move in the right direction. If this staff is able to put an elite roster together via the portal, Brown will have played a large role in that.