Will an NBA team give Kentucky star Otega Oweh a chance?

Otega Oweh’s college basketball career has officially come to an end as the Wildcats lost to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. Oweh spent two years at Oklahoma and two years in Lexington playing for Mark Pope. Oweh finished his senior season averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

He shot 46.5% from the field and shot 33.3% from three. While Oweh’s three-point percentage was down from a year ago, he did seem more confident shooting the ball from deep.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Now that Oweh is done with college hoops, he is going to get ready for his pro career to begin, and the big question around Kentucky’s superstar is whether he will make it in the NBA. The obvious issue for Oweh is his three-point shooting. In the league, every guard has to be a reliable three-point shooter, and while Kentucky fans were more confident in his shooting this year, I still wouldn’t call him a reliable three-point shooter.

Oweh has a hitch in his jump shot that just doesn’t look right, but he is so deep into his basketball career that it doesn’t make sense to try to change it now. During his two years in Lexington, Oweh proved that he can take the ball to the rim at a very high level. Some considered Oweh one of the best slashers in college basketball. Oweh can score amongst the trees, which will help him at the next level. Oweh is also a very good defender when he is locked in, which will help him in the league.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives against Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Right now, most NBA Mock Drafts for the 2026 draft don’t have Oweh being selected. This means that if he does not go in the draft, Oweh will have to sign with a team and try to showcase his skills in the NBA Summer League. If this were to happen, he could sign a two-way deal with an NBA team, but he will have to play well this summer.

A big goal for Oweh needs to be improving that jump shot. He could be a great athletic three-and-D player in the future to come off the bench for an NBA team, but that shot has to get more consistent.

All of Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Oweh and hoping that he is able to find some success at the next level. The NBA is in love with the three-point shot, but at the end of the day, Oweh can hoop, and the NBA needs to take a shot on him.