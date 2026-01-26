Kentucky's depth is being tested and players are responding

The Kentucky Wildcats are facing some unfortunate circumstances with injuries. After already dealing with Jaland Lowe being out for the season and Jayden Quaintance missing five-straight games with knee swelling right after he appeared in his first three games a Wildcat, Kentucky forward Kam Williams went out of Wednesday's game early in the second half with a broken foot injury. That has forced players to step up, and they are doing just that.

With those injuries, Kentucky has not only needed Otega Oweh to play like the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, which he has started doing, tallying at least 20 points in four of seven SEC games, including other starters making significant contributions such as Denzel Aberdeen and Malachi Moreno, but guys from the bench have needed to step up and they have done just that. Williams was one of those, but even after he went down against Texas, the team didn't quit. They rallied and found a way to win. Here is what Pope said right after Wednesday's win: "We all watched Kam walk off the floor, and that's a gut punch. You know, J-Lowe's out, JQ's out, Kam's limping off the floor, and that was a moment where connectivity came in. Our guys were like, "Okay, the only thing we can do for Kam right now is go play and then we can cry with Kam in the locker room after. That brings guys together."

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during game against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Then there was Saturday's game against Ole Miss, where the players on the bench knew before the game that they would have to fill that void that Williams' absence leaves with his incredible versatility. Guys like Collin Chandler, who entered the starting lineup and made the biggest shot of the game after coming off of an 18-point performance while sick, as well as Andrija Jelavic earning quality minutes and Jasper Johnson also emerging off the bench, there is plenty of players who have continued to step up. Kentucky bounced back in a big way on Saturday, as many different guys stepped up in big ways, even just making the little, but effective, plays in the game. The Wildcats received contributions from all nine guys in the rotation on Saturday, and Pope talked about how appreciative he was of that, because he knows that needs to continue moving forward.

"We're getting contributions from every single guy in this team. We don't have that many, it's true. So, we're kind of using everybody we have and we're gonna have to do that because we're running out of guys."

Also after Saturday's win over Ole Miss, Pope joked that Williams could play on Tuesday, before confirming that he obviously will not be playing anytime soon. Pope did say, in serious fashion, that surgery on the 6-8 forward's foot went well. And speaking of surgery, Lowe, who is out for the remainder of the season, is set to have surgery soon on his shoulder. The bottom line here is that Kentucky absolutely cannot afford anymore injuries.