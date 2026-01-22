Mark Pope says Collin Chandler's play while sick vs Texas was 'elite'

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a much-needed home victory over the Texas Longhorns in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, a game where they had to just win, especially with their position in the NCAA Tournament right now. They certainly did just that, but it was behind one player in particular's impressive second-half effort.

Collin Chandler, who was a game-time decision for Wednesday's game due to illness, suited up for the Wildcats, but no one saw the impressive showing that he put on display coming. Leading up to the game, Mark Pope says Chandler was sick for the past three days, waking up in cold sweats. But on Wednesday night, it was like he never felt bad at all. The 6-5 guard finished with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half, including 2-4 from three, seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Pope talked after the game about how impressed he was with his performance given the circumstances he was in. "Colin's been sick, really sick, for the last couple of days. He gutted out practice, and today we just sent him home for shoot-around. He didn't come to shoot-around today, he was pretty sick, but I thought he was great. It's hard. Cold sweats in bed for three straight days, and then get up and come compete in a game, and for him to come perform like he did tonight, I thought he was elite. I thought he was aggressive, I thought he was sure. ...He put together a really incredible performance. Seven rebounds, in a game where -- you know, this is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. An unbelievable job on (Jordan) Pope when he was guarding him."

Chandler was probably all of BBN's most valuable player from the win against the Texas Longhorns, because not only did he just score 14 of his 18 points in the second half, but he rose to the occasion during a key turning point in the game. From 9:41 to 5:48 in the 2nd half, Collin Chandler scored 14 of Kentucky's 15 points to stretch the lead to 11 points. That was an absolutely massive swing in the game, and became even more important late when Texas climbed back within two in the final minutes, where free throws then ultimately saved the day. But, that Chandler sequence in the second half is one to be grateful for if you're a Kentucky fan.

Now, with Kam Williams out for an extended period of time, Chandler will become even more important to this team, as the depth will really start to be tested.