Kentucky dubbed one of the most 'unpredictable' teams heading into March

The Kentucky Wildcats have ended their regular season with a 19-12 record and 10-8 in the SEC, an unacceptable feat for the program's standards. To get to this point, it has been a pretty up-and-down year, one that has included a few good wins, but a good number of bad losses to teams on the bubble. Now, they are getting ready to play on the first day of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1979.

Heading into the postseason, no one really knows how this Kentucky team will do. Will they respond to losing five of their last seven games of the reason with a run in the SEC Tournament, maybe even upsetting Florida in the quarterfinals to make it to Saturday for the first time since 2019? Or, will they flame out in the conference tournament and follow that up with a first or second round loss in the NCAA Tournament? No one really can get a good guess on what will happen with this team and that's exactly what Matt Norlander of CBS Sports had to say on the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) controls the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

First off, Norlander isn't giving Kentucky the full-on injury excuse. While aknowledging it needs to be in conversations when talking about the team, he says there have still been some bad losses where having guys like Lowe or Quaintance wouldn't totally change the outcome. Kentucky just is what they are at this point and that's a totally unpredictable team.

"A lot of these losses, they weren't winning the Louisville game--They had Lowe for some of this--They lost by 15 to Bama...maybe the Missouri game at home flips (with Lowe back)...lost by 25 to Vandy...were never winning at Florida...beat at home by Florida...lost by eight at home to Georgia...by 11 at (Texas A&M). They've (also) had some good wins, they're just up and down," Norlander went on to say. "They are completely unpredictable. I have no idea what they're gonna be over the next three weeks. They are as unpredictable as any team in the country."

It's hard to trust this Kentucky team and it is more and more clear that no one really knows which Kentucky team will show up. BBN knows one thing, though, they need to make it to Friday, or things will look very bleak heading into the big dance. The path is very doable, but it also requires you to beat a team that you needed a miracle last-second shot to beat during the season in LSU, along with a Missouri team that beat you on your home floor early in SEC play.

On paper, Kentucky should have no problem with the worst team in the conference on Wednesday, but as we have learned, no result would be surprising. One game at a time...