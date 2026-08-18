Kentucky fans need to keep confidence high with PF Ousmane N'Diaye

There has been talk in Lexington over the last few days about the potential addition of Missouri power forward Mark Mitchell. The staff is looking to add the elite forward to this year’s Kentucky team, but there are some hoops that Mitchell would have to jump through legally to get that extra year of eligibility.

According to the judge in Louisville who is dealing with Mitchell’s case, a decision should be made by the end of this week. If all goes well, the Wildcats will be able to add one of the best scorers in the SEC to the roster, which would make Mark Pope’s team a true National Championship contender.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason Big Blue Nation really wants Coach Pope to add Mitchell to the roster is that fans have heard that Ousmane N’Diaye is a little bit behind schedule. One of the reports from the open practice that the media and fans were able to see a few days ago was that N’Diaye just doesn’t seem fully ready to be the guy at the four for Pope and the Wildcats. This is frustrating because fans were so excited about him, but BBN can’t give up on N’Diaye yet.

While I do believe that BBN needs to hold out hope with N’Diaye, I also do believe that Pope needs to try and land Mitchell. Landing Mitchell would really help increase the ceiling of this team, but it would also give N’Diaye more time and less pressure to figure things out. If Mitchell were able to play next year and picked Kentucky, he would start at the four and N’Diaye would come off the bench for him.

Summer Spotlight - Ousmane N'Diaye pic.twitter.com/vfCf0Xv44A — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 31, 2026

This means that N’Diaye would still have a role on this team, but it won’t be as big as fans thought it would have been a few weeks ago. If N’Diaye were able to figure things out and have a good season for the Wildcats, it would be a big boost for Pope’s team.

One thing that is true with N’Diaye is that he has a ton of upside. He is a seven-footer who can handle the ball and shoot the three. He is a freak athlete and can score from all over the floor. If he puts it all together, he and Mitchell would be an elite one-two combo at the four. BBN needs to not give up on N’Diaye.

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