Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic has entered the transfer portal

Another Kentucky Wildcat is going portaling. On Tuesday it was announced that Andrija Jelavic would be entering the portal after one season in Lexington. Jelavic was a unique get for Kentucky last offseason, as he came from playing in Serbia and was picked up by Mark Pope. Now, he is looking at other options, while also leaving open the possibility of a return, according to KSR.

NEWS: Kentucky's Andrija Jelavić will enter the transfer portal, agent Miško Ražnatović told DraftExpress.



The 6'11, 21-year-old Croatian sophomore started 18 SEC games, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16 minutes per game on the season. pic.twitter.com/dQBpAoBrB0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

In his lone season at Kentucky, Jelavic earned the starting role during SEC play and provided the Wildcats with much-needed stretch-four ability as a versatile 6-11 forward. He averaged just 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. Jelavic needed some time to learn Pope's system at Kentucky, showing glimpses of promise throughout his first season. But now, it looks like fans won't get to see what a year two Jelly looks like under Pope.

Jelavic went a month without seeing the court before January came along, which he then started from that point on. At the time, Pope noted that Jelavic's skillset would be valuable in helping the team's struggles offensively. "We’re gonna need him to be good going forward just because he has a skillset that can really help us," Pope said in January. After that, Jelavic was named a starter.

The 6-11 Croatian forward's best game at Kentucky came in an 11-point game against LSU, where he shot 2-4 from three. He showed promise throughout the year as he got more and more comfortable in the starting role in the back-half of it, but it sounds like Pope is wanting a more proven piece at the four for next season, a seasoned veteran from the portal. Jelavic had just one double-digit game in SEC play and there was hope from BBN that his production would get better in year two.

A big mass exodus among the roster is expected at Kentucky this offseason, and Jelavic is one of the handful of players expected to depart.