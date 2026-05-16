Kentucky offers a top 15 prospect in the 2027 class during recruiting live period

Recruiting is starting to heat up again following a very busy transfer portal season. Friday was the start of the first recruiting live period of the spring and summer and Kentucky kicked it off with a bang. In addition to watching a handful of their top targets in the 2027 class, the staff extended an offer to a brand new name on their radar.

On Friday, Kentucky offered top 15 overall prospect Demarcus Henry, who they were in attendance watching. Henry, a 6-7 wing out of Chandler, AZ, dropped 25 points in front of the staff. It didn't take long for Kentucky to not only just reach out, but officially get involved after watching that single performance. "After a great conversation with Coach Mark Pope, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky," Henry announced on social media.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kentucky now has offered 11 total prospects in the 2027 class, including CJ Rosser (#1 overall), Marcus Spears Jr. (#2 overall), Paul Osaruyi (#3 overall), Ryan Hampton (#4 overall), Beckham Black (#5 overall), Nasir Anderson (#7 overall), Jordan Page (#8 overall), Dawson Battie (#10 overall), Reese Alston (#15 overall), Chase Lumpkin (#59 overall and now you can add Henry to the mix, a new name for BBN to get to know quickly.

As far as Henry's recruitment goes, he currently has offers from BYU, LSU, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Xavier and Washington, with plenty more to join the fold very soon. With this also being the first live evaluation period for coaches this offseason, plenty of new names always pop up for all schools and Kentucky getting involved with Henry should be no surprise, especially given him being a top 15 overall prospect and ranked #2 among small forwards in his class.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

What about the 6-7 forward's game? Here is a detailed scouting report from well-respected grassroots scout Samad Hines of Babcock Hoops: "Henry’s size, length, and defensive versatility are what could draw next-level decision-makers to him down the road," Samad Hines of Babcock Hoops wrote. "He can guard multiple positions, switch across the floor, and impact the game with his athleticism and physical tools. He is also an excellent rebounder, consistently using his motor and length to clean the glass."

Kentucky wasted no time getting to work on the high school recruiting trail, in hopes to put together a much better result this time around after missing out on every top recruit they hosted on a visit.

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Blessed!!



After a great conversation with Coach Mark Pope, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky. #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/vlWlbzfZdd — DeMarcus Henry (@demarcushenry15) May 16, 2026