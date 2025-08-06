Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic updates his campus arrival date on social media
Kentucky added a European player to the 2025-26 roster as Mark Pope found Croatian power forward Andrija Jelavic. During his time playing in one of the best pro leagues in Europe, Jelavic turned heads, and many experts predict him to be one of the best European players in college basketball this season.
Kentucky fans have started to worry about the arrival of Jelavic, as it has been a while since he signed with the Wildcats, yet he has not arrived on campus. An update from Jack Pilgram said that Jelavic would be arriving soon, but fans are still anxiously waiting for him to get here.
There is no better update than from a player himself, and Jelavic just gave an update via his Instagram. On his Instagram story, Jelavic reposted a graphic stating, "Expected to be here in two weeks or less," with the photograph being Jelavic.
Here is a photograph of what Jelavic posted on his Instagram.
Jelavic is going to play a big role for the Wildcats either as the starting power forward or relieving Mo Dioubate. It might take some time for Jelavic to get used to Pope's system, but once he does, he very well could start for this basketball team.
The Wildcats are getting a player in Jelavic who has an elite skillset for a player who is 6'11. He can shoot the ball but is also incredibly fluid around the rim.
Jelavic is set to be a 21-year-old freshman, which means he could play college hoops for a long time and be a veteran. More than likely, Jelavic won't be around for too long because he will be an NBA player in the near future.
The floor for Jelavic is a solid power forward in the SEC, and the ceiling is one of the best power forwards in all of college basketball. If the upside hits for Jelavic, it takes a great Kentucky team to an elite level.
Big Blue Nation is very excited to get Jelavic on campus in the coming weeks.
Andrija Jelavic Skillset
- Defense: Jelavic is a high-level defender who will alter a lot of shots around the rim this season
- Shooting: For a 6'11 big Jelavic is an elite shooter, which will make him hard to stop in Pope's offense
- Ballhandling/Passing: Jelavic is very fluid with the basketball, and in a Pope offense that relies on big men with the ball, the Croatian forward will succeed.