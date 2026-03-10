Why is Kentucky not practicing in Bridgestone Arena ahead of the SEC Tournament?

Kentucky will get things kicked off in Nashville tomorrow when they take on the LSU Tigers to get the SEC Tournament started. This is an LSU team that Kentucky beat off a miracle buzzer beater courtesy of Malachi Moreno, which really sparked Kentucky's winning some games.

Kentucky was supposed to be practicing in Nashville today in Bridgestone Arena to get prepared for their matchup with LSU, but Coach Pope opted out of this practice. He decided he wanted to practice in Lexington today to keep the travel schedule for the team similar.

Here is what Coach Pope had to say about why Kentucky is not practicing in Nashville today: “We just wanted to reproduce the schedule of the day the best we could, and so we couldn't do that with our slotted time there. It also recreates our normal travel schedule. So we're just trying to have our day before the game be as close in proximity to what we'll face tomorrow as we can (practice at the same time today as game tomorrow).”

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works with his team against Vanderbilt during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some Kentucky fans are not very happy that the Wildcats will not practice in Nashville, as those shots in Bridgestone Arena can be valuable. Kentucky has played one game at Bridgestone Arena this season, and that was the game in which Kentucky was absolutely routed by the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Don’t forget that the Wildcats shot 21% (7-34) from three in this game.

Clearly, the Wildcats weren’t seeing a big rim the last time they played in this gym, so it would make sense to go and get shots up to try and find it ahead of a very important SEC Tournament run. I respect Coach Pope for making a decision that he had to figure most fans would not agree with, but if Kentucky loses to LSU and the threes don’t fall, this will be discussed.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope claps during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

I would assume that there will be a shoot-around slot open for the Wildcats on Wednesday, so they will get some shots up, but practice in Bridgestone Arena today could have been helpful for the Wildcats. Perhaps the routine of this team is very important and keeping it similar is more important than getting shots up in the gym where the tournament is being held.

Kentucky would love to be a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and winning a few games in Nashville will help its case of getting this done. That is why it is so important that Kentucky takes down LSU and moves on to face Missouri on Thursday.