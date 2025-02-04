Kentucky has been good at being able to 'turn the page' after games
Kentucky suffered an upset loss to Arkansas on Saturday in John Calipar's return to Rupp Arena, and they, like fans, are turning the page and wanting to forget about the loss. But, this Kentucky team does that every game. This season, Kentucky has been known to bounce back after losses, especially entering the game as underdogs, which they are 5-0 this season when an underdog.
Andrew Carr spoke with media on Monday before taking on Ole Miss in Oxford on Tuesday, and he says that the mindset is the same with every game as it pertains to turning the page. The Wildcats want to shift their focus onto their next opponent, taking it one game at a time.
"That's a credit to the players we have, the experience we have, but also the coaching staff. I feel like we've done a great job so far this year about trying to turn the page and understand that it's never as good as it seems, and it's never as bad as it seems. You go through so many different emotions throughout a season. For me, I've been a part of teams where you feel like the season's ending and it's the middle of January or something like that. Being able to be a part of a team where we feel like we know how good we are regardless of how it goes, and at this point, we just gotta continue to get better and better, and we know that. I feel like we've been able to grow throughout the year and really focus in on things that we wanna do and implement that into the game. I feel like that's why we've been able to respond game after game so far this year, and we're excited to do it again on Tuesday."- Carr on Kentucky responding well.
Kentucky will have another test in the SEC on Tuesday, this time on the road in Oxford as underdogs. Can the Wildcats keep the trend going and respond after a loss?