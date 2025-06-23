Kentucky has offered a fast-rising four-star guard in the 2026 class
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff have extended an offer to a target they have had their eyes on since the spring Nike EYBL circuit. On Monday, 2026 top-30 guard Bryson Howard announced on social media that he had received an offer from the staff. "After a Great Conversation with the whole Kentucky Staff I am blessed and honored to say that i received an offer from the University of Kentucky," he wrote on X.
Kentucky first reached out to Howard after he impressed in front of them on the Nike EYBL circuit in May. Through three sessions, the 6-4 guard averaged 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 52.8 percent overall and 45.5 percent from three-point range. Howard is coming off participating in the NBPA Top 100 camp, as well as being one of 247 Sports' top performers at the TABC Showcase in his home state of Texas this past weekend.
Plenty of other schools are on the four-star guard's radar, including Duke, Houston, UConn, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Georgetown, Missouri, Maryland, Memphis, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, among others. Howard has only taken official visits to Houston and Texas so far, but with his recruitment really taking off lately, more programs will likely want to get him on campus as soon as possible. Howard is the son of former NBA All-Star Josh Howard, who spent much his time in the NBA playing a crucial role on the Dallas Mavericks, most notably during their 2011 championship run.
That talent looks to be rubbing off on the top-30 guard, as his recruitment has been booming ever since the spring circuits began. Plenty of top teams have taken notice of Howard, and his list is showing no sign of slowing down. Now, the Kentucky staff has entered the fold with an offer.