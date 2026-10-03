Kentucky's in-home visit made a lasting impression on this top recruit

Kentucky has been hosting a number of top recruits lately, with a few more on the docket over the next week. One of those was a top 20 recruit in the 2027 class, Paul Osaruyi, who made the trip to Lexington last weekend. It was the first of a handful of official visits for the top recruit.

This weekend, the 6-10 big man is participating in the Wootten Basketball Camp with a number of other top recruits in the class. In an interview with League Ready, Osaruyi was asked about coaching staff's who have done something in his recruitment that made a lasting impression, and he singled out an in-home visit he had with Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff over the summer. Pope and his crew went all the way to Toronto to meet with Osaruyi and his family, and that really stood out to the five-star center.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches the action during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My first visit with Kentucky, they came to my house. It was an in-home visit. I don't think a lot of people would go to Toronto because it's a different country. That was pretty cool."

That was the first staff that the top recruit singled out. Who else has made an impression on Osaruyi? I'd say Kansas too, and West Virginia. Those guys are always recruiting. At every single game, they're consistent. Sometimes they'll even pull up to the team house and share with some of the guys, so that's pretty cool."

We caught up with @beckhamblack0 @demarcushenry15 & @OsaruyiPaul to see which school’s recruiting tactics were making lasting impressions!



And, no, the college coaches did NOT disappoint! pic.twitter.com/5DeOOvt09m — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) October 3, 2026

Osaruyi is coming off an official visit to Kentucky and since the trip, the buzz with the Wildcats is growing and they are currently seen as one of the top contenders in the recruitment, if not the leaders. It was the first of a number of visits for the top 20 prospect, which are still being decided. Among the other programs involved are Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, BYU, North Carolina, Houston, UCLA, and others.

Kentucky offered Osaruyi in April and have quickly turned into top contenders in this recruitment.

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