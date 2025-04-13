Kentucky is getting a future NBA star in Andrija Jelavic

Have been a fan of 6’11 Andrija Jelavic since his impressive U18 performance in 2022



The 20 year old is an athletic stretch 4 who moves like a wing



The 6’11 Mega product is averaging 11.4 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 1.6 APG while also averaging 1.1 BPG



He's shot over 48% FG in 2 years…