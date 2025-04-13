Kentucky is getting a future NBA star in Andrija Jelavic
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff made a big splash on Saturday, landing a Croatian superstar named Andrija Jelavic. The 6'11 big played for Mega MIS overseas, which was the same team as the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic before he was in the league.
Jelavic averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season and is regarded as one of the best international players who is taking the college route.
With the announcement that Brandon Garrison is returning on top of bringing in Jelavic, this Kentucky frontcourt is going to be special.
With the other players being future top ten pick Jayden Quaintance, McDonald's All-American Malachi Moreno, and Mouhamed Dioubate, this could be the best frontcourt in the SEC.
Jelavic is a player who can guard both the four and five spots at a high level and is a solid shot blocker. The part of his game that likely has Coach Pope the most excited is his shooting. On the offensive end, Jelavic is a star who can shoot, dribble, and pass.
The best part about bringing in European bigs is they have the handle of a guard, and that is no different for Jelavic. The way he plays the game in the Pope system is going to be a scary mix as he will spread the floor.
If Jelavic is able to put together a good freshman season he very well could be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff made an incredible addition, bringing in Jelavic to be a part of the 2025-26 roster.