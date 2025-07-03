Kentucky is looking to help Denzel Aberdeen make history next season
Mark Pope has definitely instilled the championship mindset into his 2025-26 squad already. Summer practices have been going on for nearly a month now, and Pope, as a former National Champion, has already put the championship goal into his players' minds. The Wildcats are seen as one of the top 10 teams heading into next season, and his players are understanding how capable they are of cutting down the nets.
Jaland Lowe spoke with media on Monday, and he talked about each player understanding that goal, but that isn't the only motivation the Wildcats have to win it all next season, they're also aiming to help Denzel Aberdeen make history as the first player ever to win a National title with two different teams.
"We're just focused on having fun and winning a National Championship because we came up short last year, and we don't wanna do that no more. Plus, (Denzel), he's got a 'chip, but already got a thing with Zel, we was like, you gotta be the first player in history to win it with two different teams. We talk about it all the time, how ready we are to win a 'chip."- Lowe on National title aspirations.
Kentucky is certainly bringing in the experience to help with that goal. It's widely known how important experience is in March, and the Wildcats will have plenty of it next season, bringing back Otega Oweh for his Senior campaign, two promising returnees in Chandler and Noah, experienced SEC transfers in Aberdeen, who won a title with Florida, Kam Williams from Tulane, Mo DIoubate from Alabama, and Jayden Quaintance from Arizona State, who will be a force alongside Dioubate in the frontcourt.
The Wildcats certainly have the talent, experience, and depth to make a title possible next season.