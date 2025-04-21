Kentucky is no longer in contention for two top transfer portal targets
After picking up another commitment from the transfer portal, this time from Florida transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen, Kentucky is out on a couple of top targets in the backcourt. According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, Kansas transfer guard Rylan Griffen canceled his upcoming visit to Kentucky that was scheduled for Tuesday. The Wildcats are also now out on Bosnian guard Harun Zrno.
All of this comes after Kentucky got a backcourt commitment to add to their roster. Now, with 13 players on the roster, which includes Otega Oweh, who is testing the NBA Draft process, it brings the question of whether Aberdeen is the final addition to the roster or not. It will be interesting how things unfold now with as many players on the roster as their are. Kentucky lost a couple of top transfer portal targets after landing the 6-5 Aberdeen, but they do remain in contention for Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic, who remains in 'steady contact' with the staff, according to 247 Sports' Travis Branham.
This will be an interesting development to monitor as Otega Oweh continues to go through the NBA Draft process, which the combine begins on May 11 and runs through May 18. Stojakovic has a number of suitors on him right now, including USC, who he just completed a Zoom with according to Branham, North Carolina, Florida, LSU, UConn, Clemson, Cincinnati and is currently visiting Illinois.
Kentucky is now out of contention for a couple of transfer portal targets and now it will be interesting to see how things unfold with Stejakovic. Is Kentucky done with the roster aside from prioritizing getting Oweh back, or is Pope wanting another addition? That remains to be seen. It's certainly starting to look like a crowded roster.