Kentucky offers 2026 top 10 guard
Kentucky has extended another offer in the class of 2026. On Monday, 2026 top 10 guard Jordan Smith announced he had received an offer from Kentucky. He is the eighth player in the class to receive an offer from the Wildcats. Smith joins the likes of Tyran Stokes, Tay Kinney, Brandon McCoy, Caleb Holt, Miikka Murinen, Jason Crowe Jr., and Tajh Ariza.
Smith is a 6-foot-3 guard out of Virginia, playing for Paul VI Catholic High School. Most recently, he helped lead the Team USA U17 squad to a gold medal victory in Turkey back in July. His best game in the World Cup was when USA faced off against the Philipines. He had 9 points on 3-6 shooting, 2 assists, a rebound and 2 steals on the defensive end. He had solid contributions throughout the event on an absolutely loaded team. Mark Pope and the entire Kentucky staff was at this event, so they are very familiar with Smith's game, hence the new offer.
The five-star guard is seeing his recruitment start to gain a lot of buzz. He has already taken visits to Maryland, Georgetown, and Villanova, which all three are schools that have been on him for a long time. He has also received offers from the likes of Duke, Syracuse, Houston, North Carolina, Florida State, Michigan, and Louisville, among others.
Smith talked with On3's Jamie Shaw recently to discuss what he's looking for most in a program.
"The culture of the school will be big for me," Smith told Shaw. "I’ll look at how the coaches treat their players on and off the court. And I’ll look closely at the player development. Play-style too will be big for me. I’m comfortable playing in a fast up-and-down system that stays active."- Jordan Smith to On3's Jamie Shaw
Kentucky and the energy of the new coaching staff could fit that mold. It will be interesting to see how Smith's interest continues with the Wildcats.