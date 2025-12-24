Otega Oweh is showing how important he is to this Kentucky team

Throughout Kentucky's struggles early in the season, the team was searching for someone to take over as the leader of the team with Jaland Lowe and Mo Dioubate out with injuries. That player was supposed to be Otega Oweh, who was named preseason SEC Player of the Year, but hasn't lived up to that standard. Back in mid-November, Oweh even admitted that is was his own effort holding him back. He just hasn't lived up to the standard. That is until recently, as Oweh has started to show why he had so much hype coming into his second year at Kentucky.

Oweh's effort has certainly been on full display over the last week especially, as he has gotten more comfortable, especially with Lowe back on the floor, as he has helped open the floor in order to find good scoring opportunities for him. He struggled against Indiana, but his performance against St. John's earned him SEC Player of the Week honors and showcased just how impactful he can be, and should be, for this Kentucky team. He had game-high 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. It was his second 20-point outing of the season, and the performance resulted in Kentucky's first weekly SEC honor of the season. He followed up that performance with nearly having a triple-double against Bellarmine, showcasing his playmaking, with 10 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Mark Pope talked about his importance to this Kentucky team as the season goes along, and just how infectious his play and even attitude can be. "He is the bellwether of our team. Our guys feed off his intensity. They feed off his commitment. They feed off his playmaking, so he's growing as the leader on this team. It's a huge responsibility. And we're going to need him to be great at that as we move on to SEC play."

Oweh found other ways to impact the game in their win over Bellarmine on Tuesday, and as the star of the team coming into this season, that's a trait that can make him such a valuable piece to this roster. This year's Kentucky team was built around a returning Oweh, and now, it's starting to show.

Maybe it's a little late than Kentucky fans wanted, but the star guard is backing up that status right before SEC play begins, when they'll really need him to show why he was so highly-touted nationally coming into this season.