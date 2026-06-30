Kentucky PF Justin McBride on Ousmane N'Diaye: 'He is such a talented player'

Big Blue Nation's opinions on last season's power forward situation are very different depending on who you ask. Some would say that it was really bad, while others liked what Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic brought to the table. I am in the camp that it needed a big upgrade, and it does seem that Coach Pope did that this offseason.

I feel that Milan Momcilovic is going to play the three and that the power forwards for this team will be Ousmane N’Diaye and Justin McBride. N’Diaye is a Senegalese 7’0 forward who has been playing pro ball in Italy recently. McBride is a 6’8 player who just came off a really good season at JMU, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Ousmane N'Diaye | Kentucky Athletics

Last week, the media spoke with some of the players, and one of those guys was McBride. He was asked during the interview about his thoughts on N’Diaye, and Big Blue Nation will really love what the veteran forward had to say.

Here is what McBride had to say about N’Diaye: “Shoutout Ousmane, man, he’s longer than what I expected. Shout out to him; he’s doing really well. He’s developing very quickly. He’s such a talented player; he can shoot, he can dunk, he can run the floor. I’m excited for him. I know we’re competing for minutes but shout out to him. I want him to get the best attention he can get at a high level, so shout out to Ousmane.”

McBride said it himself, these two are going to be competing for minutes, but it is good to hear that they both seem to have the right mentality about that.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It seems that McBride cares a lot more about the Kentucky Wildcats being a good basketball team than he does about the minutes he is going to play this season.

It seems these two power forwards are creating a very good dynamic, and this will help during the season. There will be games where one doesn’t play well, and it is on the other to pick them up. This is why it is so important for McBride and N’Diaye to have a close bond.

This season, the power forward position will be a strength for the Wildcats rather than the weakness it was in year two of the Pope era. BBN should be excited about the tandem of N’Diaye and McBride.

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