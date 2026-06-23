Mark Pope compared Justin McBride to a former Kentucky superstar

Summer practice is off to a hot start for the Kentucky Wildcats as Mark Pope finally gets to see this roster take the floor together. Every offseason, there are a few players who exceed expectations early into their time in Lexington, and that has been the case so far this summer. One player who has turned heads quickly during his time in Lexington is JMU transfer Justin McBride.

Last season for the Dukes, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40% from three. This three-point percentage should have Big Blue Nation very excited because McBride shot this very impressive 40% from deep on 3.1 attempts per game.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In his previous two seasons in college hoops, McBride never shot over 30% from three, but on the most attempts per game of his career at JMU, he shot the best percentage of his career. This will be a big help for McBride in the Pope system, as Coach Pope likes to shoot the three-ball a ton.

Today, the UK Sports Network posted a video where Coach Pope talked a little bit about each player, and what he had to say about McBride will have BBN very excited. Pope said that McBride gives him “Julius Randle vibes,” comparing McBride to the former Kentucky legend.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) knocks the ball loose from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

This is some very high praise for the 6’8 power forward as he is ready to play on the largest stage of his college basketball career. The Plano, Texas, native is an elite offensive player, but fans do wonder how he will look on the defensive end of the floor. It is being reported that McBride is trying to get himself in a little bit better shape this season, and hopefully, this will help him on the defensive end of the floor. Hitting the gym hard this offseason should help McBride move more quickly as a defender.

Many players have done well in practice so far, but without question, McBride has been one of the stars of the summer so far. More than likely, McBride will come off the bench at the four this season for the Wildcats, and if he could be an offensive spark off the bench, it would be huge for the Wildcats. McBride has a very good season coming up in a system that is going to fit his style of play perfectly.

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