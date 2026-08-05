Kentucky PG Zoom Diallo shared a crazy story about the work ethic of Mason Williams

Mason Williams is a player who has really turned heads during his short time in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation is excited to see him on the floor. When Williams committed to Kentucky, fans didn’t expect him to see the floor much this season, but now most expect him to get some real minutes.

Kentucky point guard Zoom Diallo joined the Wildcats Today Podcast, and one of the questions he was asked was about Williams and what he had seen so far from the young point guard.

Here is what Diallo had to say about Williams: “Extreme worker. He’s so dedicated. I just found out today that he wakes up at three in the morning, works out, goes back to sleep, comes back for lift. Having a guy who is dedicated like that so early, it’s scary to see what his potential is going to be, and not to say only his potential but what he is doing now. You can see he’s not necessarily a freshman. He does have some freshman moments for sure, but he’s mature about the game, just how he plays, just how he helps his teammates. I’m very excited for him. As you said, he gave Milan a run for his money in the three-point contest. He can shoot it. I feel like he is definitely going to help our team. I think he is going to be very special.”

This work ethic from a young player is a great thing to see. His father is a Kentucky assistant coach, and Mo Williams was an elite NBA point guard. You have to figure that Mo helped instill this work ethic into Mason, and it is going to carry him far in basketball.

Mason Williams wakes up to lift at 3am! This kid is the definition of a hard worker. #kentuckybasketball #wtp pic.twitter.com/KrCSg9R9CJ — Wildcats Today (@WildcatsToday_) August 5, 2026

Williams has already proven during his time in Lexington that he is an elite shooter, and this will be on display when he sees the floor this season. Having guards who can shoot the lights out is great in a Pope system, and Williams is one of those players.

I also loved hearing Diallo say that Williams has made some “freshman mistakes,” but for the most part he looks like a veteran out on the floor. Obviously, Williams is going to have a role this season for Pope and the Wildcats, but he is going to be a player that, season after season, he continues to get better. Big Blue Nation can’t wait to see the young freshman take the Rupp Arena floor.

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