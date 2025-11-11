Kentucky players detail what the Louisville Cardinals will bring on Tuesday
It's almost time for one of the most highly-anticipated rivalries in college basketball. Tonight, Mark Pope's #9 Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road to take on in-state rival Louisville Cardinals, who are ranked #12 in the country. For the first time since 2019, both teams will face off in a ranked matchup. This year, both teams are two of some of the best in college basketball, featuring fast-paced offenses, with Louisville's being top 3 analytically, and for Kentucky, a top 3 defense.
It is certainly setting up to be yet another classic game in the storied rivalry. Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler spoke with media on Monday to preview the big primetime matchup, both of which participated in the rivalry last season, where the Wildcats won 93-85.
What do the Cards bring to the table? They have a high three-point volume, which will be a priority for the Wildcats to limit on defense, specifically with guards Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely, who feed off the volume and are very dangerous shooters. "They're getting up a lot of threes," Oweh said. "They got two, three guards that really shoot the ball a lot, so obviously stopping them getting back in transition, they're kind of athletic a little bit, play fast. That's the style. Play fast, just shooting a lot of threes. We just gotta match that."
Oweh is really looking forward to the pace of the game, which will be key for the Wildcats to keep up with one of the best offenses in the country right now. Chandler believes the team can match their pace of play. "We're also a fast paced team, so I think playing against each other every day, we're we're ready for that look. We practice a lot against fast teams. They shoot the ball well. They're just an overall good team. So we're we're ready, we respect them."
The Cardinals are led by star freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr., who has been crucial to their offensive success through the first two games, where they have scored 100+ points in both outings. "A lot of the offense goes through him, like, a lot of the assists. I think he has pretty much half of their assists. So obviously he's a good point guard. We gotta do our job of making it difficult, not making it so easy looks that he could get these assists and stuff like that."
The Cardinals have really good guard play, which has been talked about a lot and for good reason but what has surprised those around Louisville so far early this season is that big man Khani Rooths is leading the team is scoring, with 18 per game. He'll be a threat down low for Kentucky's frontcourt to contain. Brown Jr. will be looking to facilitate a lot, especially with Conwell and McKneely on the perimeter, but don't sleep on the star guard's driving ability. There is a reason the Cards rank among the best in the country in two-point efficiency, given that and especially Rooths leading the team in scoring.
Kentucky knows that this is one of the best Louisville teams in recent years, and their top 3 defense is ready to clash with Louisville's top 3 offense. It's going to be a fast-paced and chippy one in the Yum! Center.