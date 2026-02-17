How to watch Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have a must-win game coming up this evening against the Georgia Bulldogs in Rupp Arena. Kentucky has a very tough stretch to end the regular season, and this is a ball game that the Wildcats have to win.

The Bulldogs got some good news as their leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson, will make his return in this ball game. He has missed the last two games Georgia has played, and UGA is 0-2 in the two games without him. He makes this team a lot better, as Georgia does have a solid backcourt.

This Georgia team is elite when it comes to athleticism, and they lead college basketball in blocks per game. Otega Oweh needs to know this when he is taking the ball to the rim.

Let’s take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch Kentucky’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

This matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs can be watched on ESPN, with tipoff coming in Rupp Arena at 9:00 pm est this evening. The spread for this game is -7.5 in favor of the Kentucky Wildctas which makes since. Coming off the loss to Florida it feels like the Wildcats will cover this spread.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope argues a call during the first half of a NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 14, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s take a look at two reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Georgia Bulldogs.

Two reasons Kentucky will beat Georgia

Kentucky dominates the glass

Georgia is not one of the better teams when it comes to rebounding, and the Wildcats are continuing to get better on the glass. If the Wildcats will be able to hold the Bulldogs to one shot per possession most of this game, it will help Pope’s team get the victory. The Wildcats' last two matchups were against two of the best rebounding teams in the nation, so hopefully this will lead to Kentucky dominating the Bulldogs on the boards.

Collin Chandler stays hot for Kentucky

Collin Chandler has been playing great basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. Even in the loss to the Florida Gators, Chandler scored 18 points and made five threes. We have been begging for Chandler to start shooting the ball more, and hopefully, this game against the Bulldogs at home will be an opportunity for him to take over. The better Chandler is, the better this basketball team is, so the hope for Kentucky is that he keeps getting better as the postseason approaches.