Kentucky players responded to the photo of Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler flipping off the Kentucky logo
One of the best rivalries in college basketball is between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers. Now in the first year under Mark Pope, these two teams are set to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The Vols played their first two games of the tournament in Rupp Arena, beating Wofford and UCLA. After these games, a photo recently surfaced of Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler flipping off the Kentucky logo.
This photo clearly made it to some of the Kentucky players, and they were asked about the photo of Zeigler flipping off the logo.
Let's take a look at what Amari Williams and Lamont Butler had to say to KSR's Jack Pilgrim about the photo of Zeigler flipping off the Kentucky logo.
Lamont Butler
"It just gives us a little bit more motivation. We're just going to go out there and have fun. I mean, we're really not too worried about it. We're just going to go out there and play."
Amari Williams
"I mean, it's cute when you've got a team like that who hasn't beat us in how long. You know you're going to be mad about that, but we don't really care about that. They can do whatever, but we'll be ready on the court."
The players will definitely be using this photo as a bit of added motivation with this Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee coming up this evening.
Stories like this are what make rivalries the best part about sports, and Kentucky would love to make Zeigler look silly for flipping off the logo by sending the Vols home.